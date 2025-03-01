TD Capital Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.63.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

