TD Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 328,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.