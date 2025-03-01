TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 34,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 457.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $137.61 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.