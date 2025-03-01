Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL) Short Interest Update

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (NASDAQ:MNTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. 2,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.99. Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94.

Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

About Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF

The Tema Neuroscience and Mental Health ETF (MNTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed, concentrating on companies engaged in addressing disorders of the central nervous system and mental health worldwide. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

