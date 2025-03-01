Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky Sells 3,240,234 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,240,234 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $190,363,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,895,589 shares in the company, valued at $287,615,853.75. This trade represents a 39.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tempus AI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEM opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tempus AI by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after buying an additional 3,141,487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after buying an additional 2,021,394 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,762,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,251,000 after buying an additional 1,950,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Tempus AI by 86,947.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,836,000 after buying an additional 1,651,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.