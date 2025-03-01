Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,500 shares, a growth of 93.1% from the January 31st total of 217,200 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $101,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TENX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.96. 6,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,092. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

