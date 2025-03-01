Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 350 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.