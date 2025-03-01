Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 350 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $157.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.43 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62.
QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,717 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,239,273.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,600.27. This represents a 31.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
