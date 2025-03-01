Terril Brothers Inc. Takes Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 790,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 323,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 6,389 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $100,051.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,770.24. This represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

