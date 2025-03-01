Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Short Interest Down 51.7% in February

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TVGNW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,857. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05. Tevogen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.
