The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 108.3% in February

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
CUBA remained flat at $2.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
