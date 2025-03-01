The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 108.3% in February

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 108.3% from the January 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

CUBA remained flat at $2.33 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,845. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Get The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 39.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 166.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 21,943 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 255,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.