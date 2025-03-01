The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 59,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.72.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 61.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

