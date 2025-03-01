The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 123.8% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MXF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The Mexico Fund has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $19.69.

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Mexico Fund

In related news, CEO Alberto Osorio purchased 15,000 shares of The Mexico Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,588.35. This represents a 14.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $4,799,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 317,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 176,498 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 246,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,845 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

