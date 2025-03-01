The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.030-1.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$865.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $816.2 million.

Shares of PNTG traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.77. The stock had a trading volume of 426,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,584. The company has a market capitalization of $782.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Pennant Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Pennant Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

