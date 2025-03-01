Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Stock Price Up 66.7% – What’s Next?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.66.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

