Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading 66.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) traded up 66.7% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWM

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.