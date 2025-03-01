Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. 6,932,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average session volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TWM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.66.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03.

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.