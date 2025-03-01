Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 66.7% – Here’s What Happened

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 66.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 6,932,558 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,017% from the average daily volume of 620,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

