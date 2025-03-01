Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 258 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Moody’s by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $503.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $531.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $482.18.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total transaction of $133,087.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,314,236.28. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $552,193 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $528.77.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

