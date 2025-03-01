Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 388 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CDW by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canoe Financial LP boosted its stake in CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CDW by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Stories

