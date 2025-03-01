Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 641 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $212.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

