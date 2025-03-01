Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $3.11. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 90,717 shares changing hands.

Trican Well Service Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Trican Well Service Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.