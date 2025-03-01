Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Short Interest Update

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DJTWW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.66. 41,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,505. Trump Media & Technology Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

