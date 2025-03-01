Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.24 ($0.20), with a volume of 5673790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.05 ($0.20).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLW. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 25 ($0.31) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 6.7 %

Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil

The stock has a market capitalization of £280.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,154.07). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

