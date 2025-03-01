Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,225 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,120 shares during the period. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.07 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

