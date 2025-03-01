US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,591 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 98,379 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Target were worth $260,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 773.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after purchasing an additional 737,384 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

NYSE:TGT opened at $124.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day moving average is $142.35. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

