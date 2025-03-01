US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $168,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $263.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $189.23 and a 1-year high of $272.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.68.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

