US Bancorp DE Sells 3,563 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 954,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $110,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 296.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.95 and a 52 week high of $133.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. The trade was a 39.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,639,194 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

