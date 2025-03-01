VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT) Plans Dividend of $0.11

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of BATS XMPT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.37. 29,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

