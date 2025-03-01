VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Plans Dividend of $0.09

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
SMI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.
VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile
