VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0948 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SMI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (SMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to AMT-free, investment-grade US municipal bonds of any maturity that support sustainable development. SMI was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF (BATS:SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck HIP Sustainable Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.