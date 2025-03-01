VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Plans $0.09 Dividend

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of MBBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 62 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.
About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF
