VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2025

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0904 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of MBBB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.59. 62 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

Dividend History for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB)

