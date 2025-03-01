VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:SHYD)

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Thursday, March 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SHYD stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,514 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.
About VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF
