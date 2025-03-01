Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by TPG Advisors LLC

TPG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TPG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.13 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.17 and a fifty-two week high of $205.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.