Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Hanover Advisors Inc.

Hanover Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $598.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $626.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $606.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $478.25 and a 12 month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

