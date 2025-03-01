Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $273.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

