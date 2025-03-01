Versor Investments LP Invests $784,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Archrock Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AROC opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

