Versor Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRVA. Creative Planning grew its position in Privia Health Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 1,720.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 143,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.59.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

