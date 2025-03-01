Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 2,292 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $2,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $301.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

