Versor Investments LP Raises Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Glaukos by 2,263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Glaukos by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $119.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.31. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.