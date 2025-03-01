Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,405 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $82.40 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

