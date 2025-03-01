Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 807.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.23%.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $535.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.74. Verve Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $19.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

