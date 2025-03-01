Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 107.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIASP opened at $23.93 on Friday. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6963 per share. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

