West Michigan Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 94.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $386.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.92. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

