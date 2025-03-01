West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 92.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $207.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. General Electric has a 12-month low of $124.08 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

