Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01), with a volume of 392054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Westmount Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a market cap of £993,951.53, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

