White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,408 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 14,046 shares.The stock last traded at $1,845.16 and had previously closed at $1,826.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,891.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,854.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 101.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 579.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.