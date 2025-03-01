William E. Grace Sells 1,100 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $642.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.48 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $721.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,261,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.00.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

