Williamson Legacy Group LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Williamson Legacy Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $573.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $364.17 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.64.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $1,394,981.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,093. This represents a 87.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

