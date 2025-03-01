Wiser Advisor Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Wiser Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.4% of Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wiser Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

