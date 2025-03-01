Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 42078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.
Worthington Steel Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 2.59.
Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Worthington Steel Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.
About Worthington Steel
Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worthington Steel
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- What is a support level?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.