WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 656.20 ($8.25). 45,311,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,224% from the average session volume of 3,421,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get WPP alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WPP

WPP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 767.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 782.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67. The company has a market cap of £6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13.

WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at WPP

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.