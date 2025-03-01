WPP (LON:WPP) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 616.60 ($7.75) and last traded at GBX 656.20 ($8.25). 45,311,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,224% from the average session volume of 3,421,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770.20 ($9.69).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.08) to GBX 960 ($12.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
WPP Stock Performance
WPP (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. On average, analysts expect that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at WPP
In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 8,794 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £75,628.40 ($95,106.14). Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
WPP Company Profile
WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.
At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.
